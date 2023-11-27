KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital shares its story of Giving Ambassador, Max Garceau. Max suffered an in-utero stroke and was born lifeless. The fast response from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital saved Max’s life.

Locals can support the hospital through monetary donations during their “Season of Giving” campaign November 27 – December 31. With the community’s support, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital can continue providing excellent care for children like Max.

To learn more about their holiday events and how you can help, just visit their website.