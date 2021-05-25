East Tennessee Children’s Hospital holding in-person Butterfly Run

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After the 2020 Butterfly Run was held virtual, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is welcoming runners in-person for the 2021 Butterfly Run.

The event will be held on August 7 at World’s Fair Park and the run starts at 8:30 a.m. Runners can compete in a 5K, 10K, or family fun walk/run. There will also be a virtual race option and non-runners can support this great cause by choosing the sleep-in option to donate.

Registration is open, use this link to sign-up or find more information.

All proceeds help Children’s Hospital purchase life-saving medical equipment to continue to provide medical care for children. Last year, the Butterfly Run raised more than $105,000.