East Tennessee Children’s Hospital hosting Fantasy of Trees inventory sale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You can own a piece of the Fantasy of Trees.

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is hosting a warehouse inventory sale this weekend.

The annual Christmas event was canceled this season due to COVID-19 concerns and the inventory sale is the only chance the public will have to find holiday décor from the show.

“We’re selling Christmas items that we have used in the past to decorate Fantasy of Trees,” Teresa Booth, with ETCH said. “It’s just things that we don’t use anymore. So we’ve just pulled out what we needed to kind of reduce our inventory. So this was just a good time (to have a sale) since we couldn’t have our original event.”

The sale is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 1817 Grand Ave. near the hospital. Cash and credit/debit cards will be accepted; no checks.

