KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will open its newest urgent care center Monday in Blount County. The center will offer pediatric after-hours care during nights and weekends.

The center will be able to offer treatment for minor accidents and illnesses. Outpatient subspecialty services for patients requiring more specialized care will also be offered through the center.

The clinical team will work together with the patient’s primary doctor, providing a treatment summary to the patient’s pediatrician within 24 hours of their visit to the urgent care center. For more information visit www.childrenshospitalurgentcare.com.

The Blount Outpatient Center, located at 352 Fountain View Circle in Alcoa, will provide immediate attention for children and young adults from birth to 21. Urgent care hours for the Alcoa location are 4-11 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.