East Tennessee Children’s Hospital unveils new ER lobby

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital has a new emergency room lobby.

The final touches were made Wednesday on the renovations meant to increase privacy and care.

“The renovation is really geared at not only getting us physical space that is going to be world-class to take care of patients, but also technology and the equipment that we need to take care of patients that will also be world-class,” Children’s Hospital ER Director Dr. Ryan Redman said.

The changes to the lobby and technology upgrades were announced in September.

The lobby is just part of the upgrades at the hospital. A dedicated behavioral healthcare section, sensory-sensitive rooms, and additional dedicated trauma rooms have been added.

“Any trip to the emergency department, by definition, is unplanned and is stressful,” Redman said. “So, you already have people who are coming in and already upset about the disruption of their day, they are upset about the logistics of getting there, but most importantly they are upset about their child being sick. So, having an environment where that is a welcoming, comforting environment is really important and kind of sets the stage for the entire visit.

“We’ve always been very confident in that we provide world-class care here in the Emergency Department. Having a facility that matches the care that we give, I think, is essential because that is people’s impression when they come in.”

More than 60,000 injured and sick children come through the Children’s Hospital emergency department every year.