East Tennessee Children’s Hospital updates visitor guidelines to protect patients, families, staff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennessee Children’s Hospital updated its visitation guidelines and resources on Wednesday and is asking the public to help it protect patients, families, and staff.

The hospital also wants to remind the public that, “…this is a very fluid situation and the information on this site will change regularly. Please continue to check this page for updates.”

ETCH is asking the public to help them protect patients, families, and staff during this time.

The hospital said in a news release that COVID-19 may continue to spread in our community. So, in order to protect patients, families and staff the hospital is limiting the number of visitors entering the campus.

For a full look at ETCH’s guidelines, along with some key resources for parents follow this link.