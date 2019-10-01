East Tennessee departments hosting Coffee with a Cop

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Law enforcement across East Tennessee are getting out into the community on Wednesday to meet with community members and establish meaningful modes of communication as part of Coffee with a Cop.

The worldwide campaign gives a chance for interactions outside of the crisis situations that typically bring law enforcement officers and community members together.

Some law enforcement agencies participating locally are:

KNOXVILLE: The Knoxville Police Department will be at Vienna Coffee House, 318 N. Gay St, from 8:30-10:30 a.m.

OAK RIDGE: The Oak Ridge Police Department will meet with the community from 8-10 a.m. at Starbucks, 1305 Oak Ridge Turnpike.