KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sherriff’s deputy Luke Shoffner is awake.

Luke has been fighting for his life after being hit by a truck.

The incident happened on August 1. At the time, Luke’s wife Nicole, who is also a sheriff’s deputy in Anderson County, was operating a miniature motorcycle and it lost its chain.

Nicole and Luke were attempting to fix the chain when they were hit by a speeding pick up truck.

Authorities say a Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Raymond Surber, was driving the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado while he was off-duty that hit the Shoffners.

It is unclear if any charges will be issued for this incident as the preliminary report from the THP listed charges as pending for all parties involved.

The couple was injured in the crash and Luke ended up in the ICU, eventually falling into a coma. But after 23 days, Luke is now awake.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office tells 6 News Luke has been accepted into the Sheppard Center, a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta to continue his recovery.