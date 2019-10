KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – State driver license offices in East Tennessee are in a “major outage” due to a computer upgrade gone awry.

People are advised to call driver license centers before going, according to Wes Moster, communications director for the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Here is a list of locations.

There is no estimated time when the offices’ computers will be operating normally.

