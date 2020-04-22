East Tennessee Earth Day events go virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With organizers taking Earth Day events online amid the global pandemic, Wednesday’s 50th anniversary could be the most eco-friendly yet.

The Knox County Stormwater Management crews are encouraging people to join in their weeklong celebration on Facebook by exploring nature with all five senses.

Wednesday’s focus was hearing, with StormWater Management sharing how to make a sound map.

Later this week, Knox County will join in on the international City Nature Challenge 2020.

The challenge is to create a journal of the wildlife you see, even in urban areas.

The four-day ‘bio-blitz’ runs this Friday through Monday.