East Tennessee first responders donate to breast cancer advocacy group

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee first responders are giving back to a Knoxville breast cancer advocacy group.

American Medical Response donated $1,000 on Friday to Breast Connect. The staff at AMR designed and sold T-shirts to benefit the nonprofit. Black Sheep Printing, the company that printed the shirts, and Rural Metro got in on the act as well.

“Working in the health care profession and emergency medical services, our employees care about the community — care about our patients — and this is just another avenue to show the community and our patients that we do care for them,” AMR operations manager Daryl Warren said.

President of Breast Connect Nina Reineri said the donation will go a long way.

“Every penny counts,” Reineri said. “We give away masectomy kits, we send flowers to women when they have surgeries and chemo kits to them, and you know we could very much use the money.”

If you would like to donate to Breast Connect, you can visit their website for more information.

LATEST STORIES