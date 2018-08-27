East Tennessee former POW remembers John McCain Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Hearts across the country are heavy after the passing of Arizona Senator John McCain.

After a battle with brain cancer, McCain died over the weekend.

Sen. McCain's former presidential campaign manager and family spokesperson released his farewell statement on Monday. It reads in part: "Thank you for the privilege of serving you and for the rewarding life that service in uniform and in public office has allowed me to lead... I have tried to serve our country honorably. I have made mistakes, but I hope my love for America will be weighed favorably against them."

McCain was a man William Robinson says he's proud to know and proud to be associated with. Both men were held captive as prisoners of war in Vietnam at the same time.

"I joined the military in 1961 and retired in 1984," Robinson said.

Almost eight of those years, he spent as a prisoner of war. In fact, one of Robinson's many titles is the longest enlisted POW in American history alongside Neil Black.

"The simple version is hours, days, weeks, months, and yes even years of boredom, punctuated by terror," Robinson said.

During that time, the late senator John McCain was also held captive. Robinson says he was in the cell next door.

"They ask me do I know John? I said yeah, I said I was on his welcoming committee. I had been there two years before he showed up," said Robinson.

His reaction to the news of McCain's passing this weekend was, understandably, one of sadness.

"We were brothers," he said.

Robinson reflected on the life of the man he knew, a man he suffered alongside, and a man he says the country undoubtedly will miss.

"I think we as Americans will find ourselves asking how Sen. McCain would have handled this. I really that think he has made an impact on all of our lives," he said.

The senator and military hero, leaving a legacy Robinson says, is simple yet powerful.

"Never give up. Never give in. Roll with the punches. Bounce back. Get ready for the next round," Robinson said.

Robinson said he unfortunately can't make it to McCain's services in the coming days, but he encourages those who can to show their support.