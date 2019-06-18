East Tennessee law enforcement agencies holding job fair

Local law enforcement departments from around the region are coming together to host a law enforcement job fair Tuesday.

The University of Tennessee Police Department posted a flyer saying more than 40 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies will be present to recruit and offer information about available police officer positions and other opportunities including non- commissioned security.

The Pigeon Forge Police Department also hopes to welcome in some new recruits.

The job fair will take place Tuesday afternoon at the Knoxville Expo Center on Clinton Highway from 4-7 p.m.