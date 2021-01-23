East Tennessee lawmakers discuss education during virtual forum

TENNESSEE (WATE) — East Tennessee lawmakers took part in a virtual forum on Saturday, Jan. 23, to talk about some of the issues impacting people in the region.

The event was held by the The League of Women Voters of Knoxville/Knox County and the East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists.

One of the hot topics discussed included education.

This week’s session addressed what Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee called “learning loss” as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Several intervention requirements for struggling students were passed during the session.

That included after-school learning mini-camps, learning-loss bridge camps and summer-learning camps.

Another item on the agenda, the third grade reading gate. That means struggling students in third grade could be held back.

