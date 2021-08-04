East Tennessee Miniature Horse and Donkey Rescue cancels anniversary bash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —COVID-19 is once again negatively impacting nonprofits, the East Tennessee Miniature Horse and Donkey Rescue is canceling its five-year anniversary bash.

In a post on Facebook, the owners write, “we just can’t take the risk of having 125 people in a close indoor space right now.” Instead, they will be hosting a mini-auction on Facebook from August 20 to 27.

They will also hold a meet and greet on August 29 to celebrate the rescue’s 5 years, while maintaining social distance. There will be raffle prizes, cake and a photo booth, where you can take a pic with the horses.