East Tennessee National Guard members returning from Kosovo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — About 25 soldiers with the Tennessee National Guard’s Detachment 1, Company C, 2-135th Aviation Regiment from Louisville will be returning from deployment by this weekend.

The soldiers have been stationed in Kosovo for nearly a year as part of NATO forces serving in the area.

Due to the pandemic, the soldiers will return home individually. A welcome home celebration will be held at a later date.

Mobilized in January, the Guard members began their deployment in Fort Hood, Texas, where they conducted mission specific training before arriving in mid-February in Kosovo.

“We are a forward support medevac platoon, with three assigned aircraft, so it was our job to swiftly get medical care to those in need,” Capt. Hulon Holmes, the detachment commander, said.

“As soon as we arrived, the detachment went straight to work flying missions throughout the country. We were always ready and on call 24-hours a day.”