KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The death of Cheslie Kryst by suicide is prompting lots of questions and self-reflection about how even tremendously successful people face mental health struggles. Kryst was Miss USA 2019, a division one athlete, an attorney, an entertainment program host, a friend, and a daughter.

“I heard about it yesterday and I was just so sad, for the pageant community, for her mother and family, it just breaks my heart and it just makes you think, you just never know what’s going on in someone else’s life,” said Miss Senior Tennessee Valley Fair, Cheri Doane.

“Cheslie had everything in many ways. Not only was she beautiful and talented and smart she had many degrees and was on our TVs as a host and she achieved that goal of being Miss USA,” Miss Tennessee 2017 Caty Davis said.

Becoming a state or national titleholder in a prestigious pageant system is a big dream for many that only a few achieve. As a former titleholder Davis said, “I know the pressure that I had just as a state titleholder is a lot. You know you don’t really get off days.”

As Miss Tennessee 2017 in the Miss America Organization, Davis has been an advocate for mental health and substance abuse awareness.

“I, unfortunately, lost two family members, my brother and father both died by suicide. So I spent my year as Miss Tennessee and continue to advocate for those with mental illness.”

It’s an issue mental health expert Ben Harrington says has been made worse by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Harrington the CEO of Mental Health Association Of East Tennessee said, “before the pandemic, we would say it affected about 1 in 5 persons but we know since the pandemic started the prevalence of mental health issues surged to about 2 people in 5 so that’s about 40 percent.”

Davis adds, “that pressure is just immense and that availability that so many people have to reach us just through social media can be devastating for your mental health.”

“It’s okay to not be okay, it’s okay to be struggling, and it’s definitely okay to tell others that you’re not okay,” said Harrington.

Davis and Harrington hope that talking about the issue will allow others to reach out for help.

“Let’s figure out if you’re hurting if you’re troubled and what it might be and then we can help you find a place that’s going to be appropriate based on your situation,” said Harrington.

Davis adds, “she had it all in many ways but that doesn’t mean that somebody cant deal with depression.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, you can call the national suicide prevention lifeline at 1-800-273-talk or the Tennessee statewide crisis line at 855-crisis-1 or text *t-n* to 741-741 for 24-hour help. The McNabb Center also has a crisis line that can be reached at 865-539-2409.