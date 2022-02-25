KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After sustained rainfall across East Tennessee caused flooding in many places, the National Weather Service has released its analysis showing which areas were hit the hardest.

Storms across the region on Feb. 23 and 24 led to officials in several counties releasing lists of roadways that were closed or partially flooded. Several school systems were closed Thursday as flooding made for hazardous driving conditions.

On Friday, the National Weather Service office at Morristown has released its rainfall analysis from Feb. 21 through the morning of Feb. 25. A large swath of the region received between three and five inches of rain during the 96-hour period while some areas of higher elevation saw less.

The NWS reported nearly six inches of rain fell in areas near Watts Bar Lake, the most in the region. Knoxville was among the areas most affected by the storm, with the NWS reporting 5.71 inches fell in the city.

Photo: National Weather Service Morristown

