East Tennessee remembers 9/11 on the 19th anniversary

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – On Sept. 11, 2001, America changed forever following the deadly terrorist attack across New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

The nation and Tennesseans are remembering the victims of 9/11 on the 19th anniversary.

Amid a pandemic, the city of Knoxville held its annual memorial service Friday morning.

City officials and people gathered at the 9/11 memorial on the lawn of the City County Building.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon carried the memorial wreath through a line of law enforcement officers and placed it at the base of the city’s 9/11 memorial monument, a black granite monument installed in 2003 with the names of the victims inscribed.

Terry Callendrillo, a retired first responder who was there when the World Trade Center towers came down, was one of the attendees at the memorial service.

“They’re not just victims. They’re real people. There’s a story behind everyone one of them. You look at the names on there, every single one of them has a story. The people that were in the towers and got out. The people who didn’t get out. Most of all, the people that went back in.” Terry Callendrillo, 9/11 first responder

Because of COVID-19 everyone at the service was asked to practice physical distancing and to wear a mask.

In Tazewell, members from several different fire departments completed a 110-flight memorial walk at a local gym, donning full firefighter gear to take that walk in honor of the 343 firefighters killed and the distance they traveled inside the World Trade Center.

Morristown Fire Department personnel also convened at a local gym to climb 110 flights of stairs in memory of their fallen brothers from the New York City Fire Department who were killed in the terrorist attacks of 9/11.





