East Tennessee students have fun with Battlebots at CIA Robotics Academy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Students from Oak Ridge and Knoxville have spent the week learning from the best at Oak Ridge Associated Universities and the CIA. They’ve been building robots from scratch, and on Friday, they took them head to head to see who’s engineering skills hold up.

ORAU Robotics Academy 2020

It’s all a part of the CIA Robotics Academy which is a week-long day camp for rising 7th, 8th, and 9th graders who are excited to learn more about engineering, computer programming, and technology.

Senior Project Manager Jennifer Tyrell says, “One of the things we’re doing here is helping develop America’s future STEM workforce by educating current middle school students in robotics and computer programming so, they’re learning to not only build the robot and drive but code it and do a little bit of computer science.”

Friday was the last day of the Robotics Academy, but ORAU left those kids with a kit of their own to continue learning more about robotics.

The 2021 program was made possible through a sponsorship from the Central Intelligence Agency.