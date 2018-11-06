East Tennessee utility crews prepare ahead of storms, inclement weather Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: WATE) [ + - ] Video

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) - When severe weather is in the forecast, there's a team of professionals watching closely.

East Tennessee utility companies, like Lenoir City and Knoxville Utility Board, know that when the weather changes, their crews are responsible for keeping power on.

They do this by adding extra staffing, putting crews on standby, and keeping a close eye on power outage maps.

"We'll have crews waiting on the storm, so to speak, working after hours. We'll actually have crews waiting after those crews," said Shannon Littleton, General Manager of Lenoir City Utility Board.

Littleton says LCUB crews are prepared for most weather issues, but some are more difficult to maneuver than others, like ice on the roads.

"We do see from time to time catastrophic events where power lines are down, poles are broken," said Littleton.

In LCUB's 108,000 sq. ft. warehouse, replacement screws, wires, and electrical meters are stored and accessed whenever they're needed. The night before a potential storm, loading docks are organized with replacement materials to quickly be loaded on trucks to use in repairs.

For Knoxville Utilities Board, the same kind of preparations are crucial before any weather event.

"At KUB we begin to prepare days in advance by watching the forecast. As days get closer, we're watching staffing," said Stephanie Midgett, KUB communications.

Both companies have crews on standby ahead of any storm, sometimes multiple crews on rotation, to keep up with possible demand for services.

Both utility companies have online power outage maps that update outages in real time. LCUB customers can check power outages here, KUB customers can check power outages here.