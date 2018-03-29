East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard performs 5,000th military service

The East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard performed its 5,000th military service on Wednesday afternoon.

The volunteer organization works to pay respect to fallen comrades by offering a 21-gun salute and a flag for the mourning family. They’ve shared their services at East Tennessee funerals for 23 years now, making sure these fallen veterans are honored for their service.

“All of our servicemen and women deserve recognition,” said Honor Guard President Reed Gerhardt. “We feel very honored that the families have invited us here to do this, a very personal time for them. They have invited strangers in so that we can help honor military service.”

WATE 6 On Your Side partnered with Operation Honor Guard in October. That organization works to raise money for uniforms, transportation and other needs of these Honor Guard volunteers.