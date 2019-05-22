East TN authorities searching for man with warrants from multiple counties
The Greene County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for any information on a suspect wanted for evading arrest and meth charges who they say has warrants in other counties.
Mitchell Louis Butler, 38, of Bulls Gap, is wanted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest.
According to a post from GCSD, Butler also has warrants in other counties.
Greene County Sheriff's Department encourages anyone who has information on Butler to call their local law enforcement agency or GCSD 423-972-7000.
