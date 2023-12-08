KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A boy, who gained a reputation for helping his community, has died following a struggle with cancer.

Preston Wells, 12, died on December 8, 2023, his father shared with WATE. He had been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer in 2019. Following his diagnosis, Wells found comfort in helping others. In 2022, he set aside time to make more than 200 Christmas cards for Roane County inmates who had to spend the holidays behind bars.

“We had the pleasure of knowing this young man, and were witness to the lives he touched and the people he inspired during his fight. But he didn’t just fight, he celebrated the time he had left and devoted himself to giving unto others,” wrote the Roane County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office went on to say that Wells made a difference in the community through several selfless acts including using his birthday money to buy for the animal shelter and handing out toys for children during a parade.

“Preston refused to let disease or a grim diagnosis defeat his spirit, or shake his faith. Though we are heartbroken, we know that he is in a better place. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Wells family,” added RCSO.

Wells was also one of 12 children from East Tennessee Children’s Hospital who were selected as “Special Spectators” to attend Tennessee’s game against the University of Connecticut. At the time, he told WATE that he was lucky to have the chance to go to the game.