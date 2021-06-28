East TN Children’s Hospital seeing more cases of children ingesting THC gummies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Emoji gummies by JustCBD are displayed at the Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition trade show, Thursday, May 30, 2019 in New York. The treats contain non-psychoactive cannabidiol, CBD. (AP Photo/Jeremy Rehm)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is the latest hospital to see a disturbing trend. The hospital said in the last three weeks, at least three patients, under the age of 5, have been treated there after ingesting gummies containing CBD or THC.

According to the American Association of Poison Control Centers, 1,730 cases of closed human exposure to CBD has been reported to them as of May 31 this year. The center says 2,226 were reported all of last year. “Exposure” means someone has had contact with the substance in some way; for example, ingested, inhaled, absorbed by the skin or eyes, etc. Not all exposures are poisonings or overdoses.

“It’s really scary,” Dr. Joe Childs, Children’s Hospital chief medical officer, said. “These gummies that have THC … can be dangerous for kids. They’re putting these marijuana by-products into these gummies so that they’re easier to take for adults or more appealing to young adults, but then they’re dangerous for kids.

“They find them, they get into them and they’re going to eat and eat and eat because it’s candy to them. We have had cases of children that have gotten into these and essentially overdosed. It’s been life-threatening.”

Childs said the children have become unresponsive to a point where they forget to breathe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

History finally at hand, Biles headlines US gymnastics team

Shuttles to Cades Cove on vehicle-free Wednesdays to begin July 7

Police identify 19-year-old drowning victim at David Crockett Birthplace State Park

Police: Greeneville man charged with kidnapping after forcing screaming woman into car

Clint Black headlines 30th Pigeon Forge Patriot Festival

As variant rises, vaccine plan targets ‘movable middle’