KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s new information on the cyber security attack targeting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Parents are now getting warning letters.

We first told you about the reported attack back in March. The hospital said then that documents could have been copied or viewed. Now, parents are being told some of their children’s personal information may be affected.

Sierra Williams, a mother of two, got a letter for each of her children warning that their privacy may be affected. The notice details what happened, what information was involved, and what parents or guardians can do now.

“East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is writing to make you aware of a recent incident that may affect the privacy of some of your child’s information,” Williams read from the letter. “The investigation determined that certain information related to your child was present in the affected data.”

Williams said her letter just came in the mail on Monday. A hospital spokesperson acknowledged letters have been issued to people who may have been affected.

“This is the first I had heard of it. I have not heard of anybody else receiving letters or anything like that, so I took to Facebook. I was concerned and I was angry that I mean this apparently happened back in March and nobody has been told anything yet,” Williams said. “There were probably hundreds saying the same thing.”

Williams said her 10-month-old daughter and two-year-old son both went to Children’s for a stomach bug a couple of months ago.

In the letter, the hospital writes affected information may include their name and contact information, also their birthday and medical record number.

Williams will now be on the lookout and making calls to the social security office. She encourages others to do the same.

“We’re going to monitor as well as we can,” she said. “Even if it doesn’t affect your child, like nothing happens in the long run, just still monitor it. Still call the social security or take the necessary steps to keep a check on that.”

Luckily, Williams said she hasn’t noticed any suspicious activity involving her children’s names.

ETCH sent WATE 6 On Your Side the following statement: “We acknowledge that letters have been issued to individuals who may have been affected by a recent cyber incident. For more information and assistance, we encourage people to review the information provided in their letter, visit our website, or contact our dedicated helpline at 1-833-749-1685.”