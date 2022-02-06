POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — A local pizza shop is raising money to help those diagnosed with cancer as a way to remember their co-founder.

On February 6 from noon until 8 p.m., all of the money made at Pizza Hoss will be donated to Cancer Support Community East TN for the restaurant’s Sarah Holmes Memorial Fundraiser.

Sarah Holmes was Pizza Hoss’s co-founder and she passed away from brain cancer in 2018. In a Facebook post, the restaurant wrote, “Sarah was a mother, wife, sister, daughter and friend that left so many of us that loved her way too soon.”

According to Pizza Hoss, the previous event raised over $5,000. Pizza Hoss has two locations in Powell and Karns.