East TN families wait for final vote in 1985 convicted murderer's parole hearing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - It's a waiting game now for two families divided by a murder nearly 34 years ago: One praying for justice, the other praying for parole.

On Thursday, Jerry Carpenter had his fifth parole hearing. He had been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Myrtle Chapman in 1985.

She was beaten with a roofing hatchet by Carpenter after she confronted him because she discovered he'd been stealing money.

Every three years since 2007, both families have taken part in the parole hearing process, which is what happened again this week.

Parole Board member Tim Gobble led Carpenter's fifth parole hearing on Thursday. We learned about Mr. Carpenter's background, time in prison, programs he's participated in while serving his sentence and his behavior.

Then we heard from Mr. Carpenter about what happened that day in March 1985 when he was 22 years old: "I never walked into that place with the intent of any type of confrontation or anybody losing their life that day."

Once testimony wrapped, we heard from those in support of granting parole.

"Should he be paroled and I see or hear of any behavior that would tend to lead he was going back to an old lifestyle, I give you my word, I would be the first to call," said Mr. Carpenter's brother, Kenneth Carpenter.

Myrtle Chapman's children sat across from Carpenter during the hearing, at Northeast Correctional Facility in Mountain City, where they shared what life has been like without her.

"He not only murdered, violently murdered, our mother and ruined his life, but he ruined our lives," said Chapman's daughter, Ginger Zuck.

In Knoxville, Chapman's sisters watched the hearing through a video feed. They too shared what life has been like since her murder.

"She was so happy, as she always was, Myrt was a loving person who loved everyone she met," said her sister Wanda Martin.

Knox County District Attorney General Charme Allen shared details from Ms. Chapman's autopsy report: "....multiple blows to the head with an instrument that produced sharp lacerations. Weapon may have been a cleaver or hand ax with a heavy blade and sufficient strength to chop small section of bone away as well as producing multiple skull fractures and brain injury. That is a violent, brutal murder."

Mr. Carpenter got the final word before a vote was cast: "The only thing about this case that has changed is me."

Families in Knoxville and Mountain City waited on bated breath as Mr. Gobble read his vote.

"I feel like for me, the right decision at this time for me is to vote to grant you parole," said Mr. Gobble.

Family members were able to ask him questions as to why and how Mr. Gobble came to that decision.

"If he gets out and goes bad and kills someone, that's on your conscience," said Chapman's son, Michael Eldridge.

"I'm feeling very discouraged. I'm feeling very angry and very upset because I am so afraid that it's not going to go our way. I don't think we're being cruel or mean or vicious or anything for wanting him to stay in prison," said Chapman's sister, Judy Shores.

Mr. Gobble's vote is one of four votes by parole board members. A final decision is only reached when there are four votes -- all in agreement.

In total, there are seven parole board members so that if there are disagreements, all of them can vote to get to that conclusion. This process generally takes seven to 10 days.

Parole board members telling us if Mr. Carpenter is granted parole, it comes with conditions. He'll have to live at the half-way house on his approved release plan, he'll also have a no contact order for members of the victim's family and he'll have a forensic social worker assisting him with transition needs.