MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville mom and her three children are back in East Tennessee after being stuck in Ukraine amid fighting across the country.

Veronika Cawada decided to fly to her home country in early February to say goodbye to her dying father, despite the threat of a Russian invasion.

“I felt this is my duty as a daughter to be with him, to take care of him. I told my husband, I need to leave the U.S. I need to go to him and spend these few weeks left for him,” she said.

She was shocked when she heard the bombing begin hours before he passed away, something she felt would never really happen. Cawada was also surprised at how quickly air, bus, and train travel were closed. But, she had a backup plan: get to the western border and enter Poland.

“I found one man who told me, yes, I will drive you at 4 p.m.,” she said. “At one p.m., Russian fighters landed just near the road we were planning to go.”

They were eventually able to cross into Poland, and fly home.

“It’s an incredible relief to know that my family is by my side and I can protect them. The time they were in Ukraine, I was relying on a higher power to protect them,” her husband, Adrian Camerton said.