KNOVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The East Tennessee Historical Society is hosting little ghouls and goblins Saturday and offering some treats and history in return. The Monsters at the Museum event is going on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The society sharing insight into the “monsters” and superstitions in East Tennessee.

Children can trick-or-treat around the History Center, 601 S. Gay St., and also partake in some games and crafts. Costume contests will take place on the hour with prizes for most creative, funniest, and scariest costume as well.

Admission is free during the event. Current exhibits include “Shaver: An Artist of Rare Merit,” an “East Tennessee Streetscape and Corner Drug Store,” and “Voices of the Land: The People of East Tennessee,” a look at 300 years of history.