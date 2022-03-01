KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For this year’s National Pancake Day, local International House Of Pancakes restaurants are serving short stacks for a good cause benefitting the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

In return for free pancakes Tuesday, March 1, IHOP is asking guests to leave a donation for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. Since 2007, local IHOP locations have been able to raise more than $241,000.

In participating locations in the region, guests can get a free short stack of IHOP pancakes on Tuesday, March 1 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m., and benefit East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Participating locations include restaurants in Knoxville, Maryville, Morristown, Oak Ridge, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville.

IHOP says since beginning its free pancake day celebration in 2006, IHOP has raised nearly $30 million nationally to support charities in the communities in which it operates.