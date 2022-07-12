KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Leaders from Blount County are joining efforts across East Tennessee to help people reach higher credit scores leading to financial sustainability.

East Tennessee financial professionals and organizations that provide credit counseling programs are working to show the importance of an excellent credit score on July 20 or 7/20. The groups will hold several courses on ways to improve credit scores, financial freedom, debt management, and more. There will also be several resources available for people looking to improve their financial well-being.

“We understand the challenges many people face – especially in the current economy. Because of this, it’s important to know there are resources available. Our community is fortunate to have programs and financial institutions who can assist with a goal of establishing and maintaining a strong credit score. Maryville Mayor Andy White and Alcoa Mayor Clint Abbott and I appreciate these organizations coming together on 7/20 to highlight the services available to our community related to financial health,” said Ed Mitchell, Mayor of Blount County.

The following organizations have joined in the effort to provide resources:

The groups will be offering free assistance to anyone from small business start-ups, consumers, seniors, and individuals re-entering the workforce to those who struggle with their finances. In addition, those who want to better their credit score or financial well-being are encouraged to contact the organizations listed above about their program to improve their finances.

“We’re proud to be part of a collaboration of organizations across east Tennessee to provide financial counseling and technical assistance to our community. We know that as we work together, we’re not only building stability for individuals and families but for our entire community. It’s a winning proposition for all of us and we’re excited to mark July 20 as the date that notes our continued commitment,” noted Joshalyn Hundley, Vice President/Community Development Manager from First Horizon.

“We’re excited to play a role in building awareness and attention to a healthy credit score. As credit scores grow, doors to homeownership, employment and generational change occur. It’s something we can all take pride in as we look toward a strong future for our community. We invite anyone to join us for our Lunch & Learn scheduled for July 20 from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at our Habitat for Humanity Office located at 1017 Hampshire Drive, Maryville. Please RSVP to Melissa Tyler by July 15th at (865) 233-9110,” said Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kathy Jackson.

Visit the United Way of Blount County’s website for a full list of courses offered: unitedwayblount.org/720financialliteracyday/.