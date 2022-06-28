KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — They have been the voice of many major companies and nonprofits in East Tennessee for years. Public relations firm, Moxley Carmichael, is changing hands.

Cynthia Moxley and Alan Carmichael have sold Moxley Carmichael to a group of executives that already work for the company. The firm will now be managed by CEO Lauren Miller, Chief Financial Officer Shaun Fulco, chief operating officer and president Scott Bird and chief creative officer Charley Sexton.

As the company’s senior vice president, Miller served some of Moxley Carmichael’s leading clients, such as Pilot Company and Covenant Health.

“This is very exciting for us because as the executive team this pan has been in the works for a long time. It is just a win-win in terms of the opportunity for the firm to have stability as a locally owned and operated company here in Knoxville,” said Miller.

Moxley said the sale is something she and Carmichael have considered for many years.

“One of the most rewarding parts of my job has been the association with some of the greatest business and community leaders in our region,” she said. “That will continue. Our names are on the company, and we remain committed to its success through working with clients, new business development and visibility in the community. I am pleased that the new ownership team plans to continue Moxley Carmichael’s significant community support.”

Moxley and Carmichael will remain involved with the firm according to Miller.