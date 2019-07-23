East TN roads reopen after Monday’s storm causes heavy localized flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s been a wet season across East Tennessee and while we need it, too much of a good thing can be bad.

Monday night, many areas experienced heavy localized flooding. A number of roads were closed because of the severe storms.

Knoxville city leaders say severe flooding in many areas happens because the system can’t keep up with draining the water, but they say it gives engineers information about where to focus possible changes.

Jim Hagerman, Engineering Director with the City of Knoxville, says crews with Public Works check about a dozen chronic flooding sites before and after a storm.

“But we also had other places where we have not had flooding before and that kind of surprised us. So, we’ll follow up on those, figure out what happened, see if there’s a short-term maintenance issue or whether there’s a longer-term issue or if it was just a freak event,” explained Hagerman.

When it comes to where flood waters go, Hagerman says it all drains into the Tennessee river; however, in some areas that are not close to a body of water, engineers rely on sink holes to drain storm water.

The best way to report flooding issues where you live is to call 3-1-1.