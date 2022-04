KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 74-year-old former Anderson County teacher crossed the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Monday, finishing the 26.2-mile race as 11th in his age group.

John Byrd’s average mile was 10:24.

Donations inspired by the retired teacher’s Boston Marathon participation are being given directly to the Education Foundation for Clinton City & Anderson County Schools. The foundation shared its support of Byrd on Twitter, and through an online interview.

The men’s champion of the Boston Marathon Evans Chebet completed the race in 2:06:51.

Some other members of Knoxville Endurance, a runner’s club that Boyd belongs to, checked a box on their bucket list today by completing the Boston Marathon as well. Check out a photo of the group in Boston.

John Byrd

Time: 4:32:27

Age group: 75-79

Place, age category: 11

Place men/women: 12,574

Average mile: 10:24

Amanda Martin

Time: 2:51:23

Age group: 18-39

Place men/women: 84

Average mile: 6:33

Billy Hicks

Time: 3:18:41

Age group: 50-54

Place men/women: 6166

Average mile: 7:35

Brian Stout

Time: 3:30:59

Age group: 45-49

Place men/women: 8037

Average mile: 8:03

Gina Rouse

Time: 2:42:54

Age group: 40-44

Place, age category: 4

Place men/women: 36

Average mile: 6:13

Jaclyn Van Nes

Time: 3:48:03

Age group: 40-44

Place, age category: 967

Place men/women: 5105

Average mile: 8:42

John Derdzinski

Time: 4:00:55

Age group: 60-64

Place, age category: 575

Place men/women: 11027

Average mile: 9:12

Joseph Hicks

Time: 3:25:40

Age group: 50-54

Place, age category: 787

Place men/women: 7257

Average mile: 7:51

Kelly Davis

Time: 4:16:53

Age group: 55-59

Place, age category: 447

Place men/women: 7697

Average mile: 9:48

Lauren Roach

Time: 4:46:45

Age group: 18-39

Place, age category: 4103

Place men/women: 9162

Average mile: 10:57

Lauren Roth

Time: 3:09:52

Age group: 18-39

Place, age category: 436

Place men/women: 535

Average mile: 7:15

Matt Miller

Time: 3:05:32

Age group: 18-39

Place, age category: 2506

Place men/women: 2506

Average mile: 7:05

Megan Kleeschulte

Time: 3:05:07

Age group: 18-39

Place, age category: 323

Place men/women: 390

Average mile: 7:06

Matt Stuart

Time: 3:47:49

Age group: 40-44

Place, age category: 1614

Place men/women: 9897

Average mile: 8:42

Melodie Berrong

Time: 3:47:02

Age group: 18-39

Place, age category: 2850

Place men/women: 4971

Average mile: 8:40

Nicole Eisenberg

Time: 3:36:48

Age group: 45-49

Place, age category: 362

Place men/women: 3483

Average mile: 8:17

Russ Wilson

Time: 4:07:42

Age group: 45-49

Place, age category: 1995

Place men/women: 11417

Average mile: 9:27

Sarah Rush

Time: 3:28:11

Age group: 18-39

Place, age category: 1681

Place men/women: 2298

Average mile: 7:57

Sharon Shumaker

Time: 3:30:03

Age group: 45-49

Place, age category: 220

Place men/women: 2596

Average mile: 8:01

Tim Baker

Time: 3:07:42

Age group: 45-49

Place, age category: 526

Place men/women: 4451

Average mile: 7:12

Connie Bailey

Time: 3:32:21

Age group: 18-39

Place, age category: 2008

Place men/women: 2879

Average mile: 8:06

Jaclyn Cleveland

Time: 3:30:14

Age group: 18-39

Place, age category: 1868

Place men/women: 2622

Average mile: 8:01

Jennifer Weston

Time: 2:57:03

Age group: 45-49

Place, age category: 4

Place men/women: 159

Average mile: 6:46

Kristen Robinson of the Endurance club also competed but data about her race hasn’t been received yet.

If you know someone who ran in the marathon, send an email and we will add them to the list.