Children in the United States were not legally required to attend school until 1918, at which point they had to complete at least elementary school.

TENNESSEE (WATE) — School districts in East Tennessee, including one district in Virginia and three districts in Kentucky, have revealed the start dates for students to start school.

East Tennessee

Knox County Schools

Monday, Aug. 8 (1/2 day for students)

Anderson County Schools

Monday, Aug. 8 (staggered start);

Thursday, Aug. 11 (first full day)

Clinton City Schools

Friday, Aug. 5 (1/2 day for students);

Monday, Aug. 8 (first full day)

Blount County Schools

Monday, Aug. 1 (first day of school)

Maryville City Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 2 (Staggered start last names, A-K)

Wednesday, Aug. 3 (Staggered start last names, L-Z)

Alcoa City Schools

Monday, July 18 (first day of school)

Jefferson County Schools

Friday, Aug. 5 (first day of school)

Loudon County Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 2 (first day of school)

Lenoir City Schools

Friday, Aug. 5 (first day of school)

Sevier County Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 9 (first day of school)

Monroe County Schools

Friday, Aug. 5 (first day of school)

Campbell County Schools

Tuesday, Aug. 9 (first day of school)

Claiborne County Schools

Friday, Aug. 5 (first day of school)

Cumberland County Schools

Monday, Aug. 8 (first day of school)

Fentress County Schools

Monday, Aug. 8 (first day of school)

Grainger County Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 3 (first day of school)

Greene County Schools

Friday, Aug. 5 (first day of school)

Hamblen County Schools

Monday, Aug. 1 (first day of school)

Hancock County Schools

Monday, Aug. 1 (first day of school)

Hawkins County Schools

Monday, Aug. 8 (1/2 day for students)

McMinn County Schools

Monday, Aug. 1 (first day of school)

Morgan County Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 3

Roane County Schools

Friday, Aug. 5 (first day of school)

Scott County Schools

Monday, Aug. 8 (first day of school)

Virginia (West)

Lee County Schools

Thursday, Aug. 11 (first day of school)

Southeastern Kentucky

Harlan County Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 10 (first day of school)

Whitley County Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 10 (first day of school)

Knox County Schools

Wednesday, Aug. 10 (first day of school)

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story will be updated with additional information.