KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens are missing in Knoxville and the parents are concerned for their safety and want them to return home, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

Rain Johnson, 15, was missing since April 25, 2022, and was last seen on Selma Avenue. Crime Stoppers stated that Rain is a female with brown hair and eyes and her height is about 5 foot 9 inches tall. She’s also a student at Austin-East High School.

Aaryn Johnson, 14, was missing since March 14, 2022, and was last seen on Lovell Road. Crime Stoppers stated that Aaryn is a female with brown hair and eyes, and her height is about 5 foot 7 inches tall. She’s also a student at Central High School.

Deontae Peak, 16, was missing since June 6, 2022, and was last seen on Washburn Road. According to Crime Stoppers, Peak is possibly staying at a friend’s house. Crime Stoppers added that he was seen at a Dollar General on Sutherland in Knoxville. Peak is a student at Central High School.

Crime Stoppers stated that Peak has black hair and brown eyes and his height is 5 foot 8 inches tall.

There are multiple ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, text **TIPS, and go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.