East TN woman is new world gliding champion

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — An East Tennessee woman is soaring to new heights and bringing home the gold.

Sarah Arnold recently competed in the Women’s World Gliding Championship for the United States Soaring Team.

Arnold began flying when she was 13 years old. From there, the new gold-medal winner says she was hooked and eventually took over the Chilhowee Glidefort in Benton.

This wasn’t Arnold’s first attempt at the gold.

She began competing in 2006 and won second place in the 2017 Women’s World Gliding Championship,

Arnold said winning the championship “is the realization of a dream I have worked very hard toward for many years and I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

LATEST STORIES: