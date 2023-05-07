KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Navitat Knoxville and Legacy Mountain Ziplines have been nominated for this year’s USA Today’s Top 10 Best Aerial Adventure Park.

Navitat is located at Ijams Nature Center in Knoxville and allows the public to zipline through the trees, cross wobbly bridges, and balance, climb and swing in more than 60 adventure elements. There are six different trails each color-coded, according to difficulty from easy- to extreme-level.

“We’ve been matched against the top aerial adventure and zipline companies in the entire united states places like Alaska and Hawaii where you have massive companies. We right here in Knoxville have become in the same list as these guys and we’re really excited to be nominated,” said Ben Ream, general manager of Navitat Knoxville.

Legacy Mountain Ziplines is located in Sevierville, and near Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. According to its website, the ziplines allow anyone who is seven years old and older to ride in a “family-favorite destination.” The 4.5-mile ziplines have speeds up to 50 mph and are 500 feet high.

“This is the place for memories that will last a lifetime,” Legacy Mountain Ziplines states on the website.

To vote for either attraction, click here. Voting is free without registration.