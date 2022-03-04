KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The region is hopping into spring, which means Easter is right around the corner – and so is the opportunity to get pictures with the Easter Bunny at the mall.

The Easter Bunny will be arriving at West Town Mall in Knoxville on Friday, March 18 and will be available for pictures until Saturday, April 16.

Reservations are encouraged to ensure you get time with the bunny. You can see available times and register here.

Families can choose to be socially distanced or sit with the bunny. The bunny’s helpers will be wearing masks throughout each guest visit.

The bunny’s hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m to 7 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 16 hours will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The bunny will also host a special event, “Caring Bunny, for children with disabilities” on Sunday, April 3 from 10 -11 a.m.