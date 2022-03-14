KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This Spring kids can hop on over to Zoo Knoxville for an Easter egg hunt!

Zoo Knoxville is hosting their annual “Big Egg Hunt” for children 12 and under this April.

The zoo is offering two dates for kids to enjoy the egg hunt. Saturday, April 9 will be a hunt for members only and on Saturday, April 16 they will have a hunt open for anyone.

The egg hunts will take place from 8 to 9 A.M. and participants can walk around the zoo after.

Ticket prices for adults and children are $24.95 including zoo admission for the entire day. Zoo member adults tickets are free and zoo member children tickets are $13.

According to the event page on Facebook all children will receive a keepsake plush animal, and you can win a zoo membership or zoo meals if you find one of the Golden Eggs.

There will be two zones offered for the hunt. An area for kids ages zero to three and another zone for kids ages four to twelve. The Zoo asks all children to bring their own basket.

