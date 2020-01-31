Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians purchases land near Smokies Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians have completed a purchase of land in Kodak near the Tennessee Smokies baseball stadium.

Principal Chief Richard Sneed said the tribe made a purchase of 198 acres off Interstate 40 Exit 407. A final price has not been disclosed on the property.

The plan to purchase the property was announced in February 2019. Sneed said then the land would be used for “future economic development.”