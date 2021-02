KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Young-Williams Animal Center is offering a sweet way to help the shelter.

Young-Williams is celebrating Pi Day, March 14, by giving away pies from Knoxville Homes. Pies can be picked up the day of between noon and 3 p.m. at 3232 Tazewell Pike.

Pie filling options include apple, Dutch apple and cherry.

The pies are free but a donation is being asked for to benefit the animal shelter.

You can sign up to get a pie online at the fundraiser’s Eventbrite page.