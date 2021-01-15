eCommerce company Red Stag Fulfillment unveils plan for Sweetwater warehouse, estimates adding 3,500 jobs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — eCommerce order company Red Stag Fulfillment is planning to bring a 420-acre distribution center to Sweetwater that could include 3,500 jobs and millions of dollars of additional tax revenue.

Red Stag Fulfillment released this rendering of a proposed 420-acre distribution center for the company that would be built in Sweetwater. Photo: Red Stag Fulfillment

The plans, released Friday, Jan. 15, show a campus just off Interstate 75 Exit 62 that would include office space and warehouse space, as well as other amenities.

Red Stag, based in Knoxville, stores, packages, and ships products that range from furniture to pet food to electronics.

“Our business continues to grow and our clients will soon need more space,” Red Stag President Eric McCollom said. “Our team is excited at the prospect of a distribution campus this close to I-75 and situated so nicely within the surrounding community.”

The proposed property consists of six tracts and would be accessed by a private road that will intersect State Route 322.

“We put a lot of thought into making sure that our team has the support and atmosphere they need to facilitate rapid growth while maintaining our brand promises to our clients,” said Eric. “These buildings will be state-of-the-art.”

The company has grown significantly in recent years with locations in Salt Lake City and Knoxville. Red Stag has also announced plans to open facilities in Pennsylvania and California.

The Sweetwater site would become the largest of Red Stag’s campuses with up to 4.5 million square feet of space.

Red Stag is evaluating other sites in the East Tennessee region but has selected the Sweetwater site pending community review, according to parent company Mollenhour Gross co-founder Jordan Mollenhour.

“If the people of Sweetwater are supportive of this project, our goal as the developer will be to waste no time, break ground this spring, and deliver Building A to Red Stag as soon as possible,” Mollenhour said.

“It is important to remember that a project this size involves a great deal of planning that can be impacted by topography, traffic studies, soil studies, surveys, environmental regulations, building codes, and input from dozens of stakeholders, ranging from engineers to public officials.”