KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville’s outdoor public pools will open for the season on Memorial Day weekend.

Beginning at 11 a.m. on May 28, the public will be able to visit the Ed Cothren Pool on Reynolds Street and Inskip Pool on Bruhin Road. However, Inskip Pool will close from May 31 through June 3 for the training and certification of new lifeguards and pool staff. Inskip will reopen for the summer on June 4.

Knoxville’s Parks and Recreation Department is also still encouraging people to apply to be a lifeguard. According to a release from the department, pay will start at $9.50 an hour and hours are flexible. To apply, email aquatics@knoxvilletn.gov or call 865-300-4624 by Friday, May 27.

The department is also offering swimming lessons at Inskip Pool in June and July. For more details, visit the City of Knoxville website here.

The pools are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday, weather permitting. Admission is $4 per person per visit at Inskip Pool and $3 per person per visit at Ed Cothren Pool. To find out more about the pools, visit knoxvilletn.gov.