Eddie Mannis announces run for the Republican nomination for State Rep. of District 18

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Former candidate for Knoxville mayor, Eddie Mannis has announced via Twitter that he is running for the Republican nomination for State Representative of District 18.

“I have struggled for many days as to the appropriate timing to make this announcement. There are many other priorities that need to have our focus and we will campaign after our neighbors and friends have time to heal and move on past this COVID-19 crisis.

For now, all I will say is that I’m running for the Republican nomination for state Representative from West and Northwest Knoxville and Knox County, District 18, to give this rapidly growing area a strong voice in Nashville as we face some very serious issues before us.

The next legislative session will face the aftermath of the coronavirus on our society. We will also be addressing the impact it will have on the economy and our people throughout this state. As a business owner I have faced many tough situations throughout my 35 years.

If elected, it will be my goal to make sure the recovery is as fast and as thorough as it can be, with the least impact on our community. In the meantime, please know that I’m praying for you, your friends and your family and urge you all to stay safe.

If I can help you in any way, please send me an email to Eddie@eddiemannis.com

Eddie Mannis