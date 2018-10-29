Educators within Knoxville Jewish community comforting children after PA attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Educators within the Knoxville Jewish community spent Monday morning focusing on making children feel safe and comforted after this weekend's synagogue attack in Pittsburgh.

Miriam Esther Wilhelm, an educator within the Knoxville Jewish community, said kids can tell when something's wrong.

They've spent this Monday not waiting for kids to come to them with questions, instead they're addressing it and giving kids the opportunity to share.

"And to reassure them, to remind them of all the things we do to keep them safe so that they aren't living in fear," she added.

Wilhelm says there's been an open dialogue because different children are needing different amounts of information, "I think the key is to take the time to listen to them, to let their questions follow the lead, to give them age appropriate information. I don't believe in hiding the truth from our kids but we also don't need to give them more information than they developmentally can understand because that's when they can really get scared or nervous."

Educators say it's important to let little ones know you're there to answer any questions and that you may not have all the answers, that we can't explain why people do these kind of things.

Wilhelm also said parents should limit how much their children are seeing when it comes to news coverage, because some images may be hard to process and understand.

"At first it was disbelief like probably everybody and then just deep mourning for what had happened and the reality that this could happen in our country," said said.

For children Wilhelm cares for, she says she's choosing to empower them.

"So one of the things we've done with our older classes is had them really think about how they can do an act of kindness to fight the evil in the world with kindness and good deeds," she said.

Sadly, talking to children about mass shootings has become all-too-common as those shootings themselves.

Experts say that parents need to be alert for warning signs when kids hear what has happened.

Those signs include:

withdrawing,

asking a lot of heavy questions,

speculating about what if it happened to them or at their school, and

if their mind appears to be racing,

These warning signs indicate you might want to seek professional help for your child.