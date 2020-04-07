1  of  2
Egg-cellent news: Dollywood eagle sanctuary awaiting pair of eggs to hatch

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The American Eagle Foundation announced some egg-cellent news just in time for Easter: two bald eagle eggs are nearing time to hatch at the sanctuary.

The nonprofit said its eagles, Grant and Glenda, are sitting on the nest at Dollywood. AEF runs the Eagle Mountain Sanctuary at the theme park. The 400,000 cubic-foot sanctuary is the largest exhibit of nonreleasable bald eagles in the United States, according to the nonprofit.

MORE ONLINE: See the eagles on the AEF webcam

Eaglets hatched and raised at Eagle Mountain Sanctuary are transferred to the AEF’s hacking tower at about 6 to 7 weeks of age where they will acclimate to a wild and eventually released.

