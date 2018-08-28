Elizabethton police chief: No charges will be filed in deadly weekend shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw. Source: WJHL [ + - ] Video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Elizabethton police chief Jason Shaw revealed to news media on Monday afternoon that no charges will be filed in the deadly weekend shooting that killed 29-year-old Francisco Borquez.

The police department says the shooter, identified as 32-year-old Chasen Julian, "felt that his life was threatened". Police said the Borquez and Julian were acquaintances.

Chief Shaw said the details of the investigation were reviewed by the District Attorney's office. Shaw said base on the DA's findings the shooting was justifiable.

Police said they found Borquez lying next to a car with a gunshot wound at a home located in the 200 block of West "I" Street around 3:17 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the Borquez and Julian were acquaintances.

Police said Borquez went to the home to speak to the mother his one-year-old child. A fight began between Borquez and Julian inside the home. During the fight, Julian said he felt that his life was threatened and he shot Borquez once with a handgun.

Police determined after the shot, Borquez left out of the home and collapsed.

Borquez was later transported to the hospital by EMS where he died.

Police said preliminary autopsy results show that Borquez was struck in the chest, but more tests are pending.

Chief Shaw says the investigation is ongoing and final decision on criminal charges have not been made.

We'll post more details as soon as they become available.