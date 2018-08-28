Elizabethton police chief: No charges will be filed in deadly weekend shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Elizabethton police chief Jason Shaw revealed to news media on Monday afternoon that no charges will be filed in the deadly weekend shooting that killed 29-year-old Francisco Borquez.
The police department says the shooter, identified as 32-year-old Chasen Julian, "felt that his life was threatened". Police said the Borquez and Julian were acquaintances.
Chief Shaw said the details of the investigation were reviewed by the District Attorney's office. Shaw said base on the DA's findings the shooting was justifiable.
Police said they found Borquez lying next to a car with a gunshot wound at a home located in the 200 block of West "I" Street around 3:17 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the Borquez and Julian were acquaintances.
Police said Borquez went to the home to speak to the mother his one-year-old child. A fight began between Borquez and Julian inside the home. During the fight, Julian said he felt that his life was threatened and he shot Borquez once with a handgun.
Police determined after the shot, Borquez left out of the home and collapsed.
Borquez was later transported to the hospital by EMS where he died.
Police said preliminary autopsy results show that Borquez was struck in the chest, but more tests are pending.
Chief Shaw says the investigation is ongoing and final decision on criminal charges have not been made.
We'll post more details as soon as they become available.
Previous
Plans for Lenoir City park expansion...
Next
CMA Awards nominees announced
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Panhandling problem: Is it okay to give a dollar or two?
- New Sevier County Animal Shelter director shares goals
- Caught on camera: Morristown woman's close encounter with a snake
- After 19 years in Knoxville, Destination Imagination Global Finals relocate
- How to save money on car insurance without sacrificing coverage
- 4 abducted children believed to be traveling to Florida with armed, dangerous man
- How to make the most of the Vols game in Charlotte
National News
-
- Trump-backed DeSantis wins Florida GOP gubernatorial primary
- Trump-backed DeSantis wins Florida GOP primary for governor
- The Latest: DeSantis is Florida's GOP gubernatorial nominee
- Ex-Texas cop guilty of murder for killing unarmed black teen
- Some polling places open hours late during Arizona primary
- Mayor, businessman face off in Oklahoma governor GOP runoff
- Canadian Foreign Minister optimistic on trade with US