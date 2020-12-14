Elkmont Exchange announces plans to close, Yee Haw to take over space by Jan. 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Changes are coming to the Elkmont Exchange on North Broadway.

Beginning January 1, Yee Haw will be taking over the space. The two companies began talks about the move back in January.

“We’re just excited to be in Knoxville. Knoxville’s always been out biggest market. We’ll be reaching out to all the local businesses for collaborations and sponsorships and things like that. We’re just excited to be a part of the community.”

Charles Ellis, GM Yee Haw Knoxville

Once Yee Haw takes possession of the space, they will begin renovations, like adding more outdoor space. They hope to open up in the spring.

